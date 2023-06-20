TikToker who wants people to stop making videos about Mallorca's coves

The TikToker and an image of people waiting to get onto the beach at Caló des Moro.

Andrew EdePalma20/06/2023 16:50
There has been much political argument about the tourism promotion of Mallorca by institutions such as the Council of Mallorca, one view being that there is no need to promote the island.

In one respect, this view is correct. Political opponents of tourism promotion may not have it in mind, but there is a huge amount of promotion via social media. A seemingly endless supply of bloggers, influencers, Instagrammers, YouTubers and TikTokers do the promotion anyway. But one TikToker (@poisonscorpio01) is pleading with people to stop sharing the locations of Mallorca's coves on social media platforms. "Please do not make more videos of Mallorca. You are being complicit in the destruction of all our ecosystems. Come, enjoy and that's it."

She goes on to say: "For four likes, you are fucking the whole island. You are not really doing the island, or anyone, any favours. The only thing you achieve with these videos is to screw up the ecosystem and contribute to the inflation of the exorbitant prices that we have here. We don't need more publicity."