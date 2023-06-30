Over the past few weeks there have been a number of shark sightings off the coasts of Mallorca and Ibiza and it appears that today another was spotted close to the beach in Arenal, Playa de Palma.

As soon as the alarm was raised swimmers rushed out of the water and watched the fin which, at least from a distance, looked liked like that of a shark, coming closer and closer to the shore.

Word spread and relative panic set in. It’s a shark,” some shouted, “No, it’s a dolphin! “No, it’s a dolphin,” claimed others. Some even suspected it was a plastic fin, the result of a joke.

Numerous people on the beach filmed the suspected shark - it’s not every day that you can say you’ve been just a few metres away from a shark, especially on a beach in Mallorca.

The fish made it easy, as it let itself be seen, hovering around the area for several minutes before heading off again, out to sea.

The truth is that, for the moment, no one has been able to clarify whether it was indeed a shark, a dolphin or a very realistic invention to have a few laughs. But it certainly gave people a shock and something to talk about.