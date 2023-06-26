Last Saturday afternoon those who were in the small cove of Caló des Moltons, in the municipality of Sant Joan de Labritja, Ibiza, were given quite a scare.

Swimmers who were in the area saw a blue shark swimming placidly very close to the rocks and the shore of the beach.

The blue shark is a shark of the Carcharhinidae family, a species that can be found in all the world’s oceans, especially in those where the water is warm and temperate.

It usually moves between 60 and 300 metres deep, so it is not common to see it near the shore of a beach.

The blue shark usually prefers temperatures between eight and 21 degrees Celsius, which is why in temperate waters and seas it is usually found at greater depths as the water temperature is lower than in the coastal zone.

This is not the first time a blue shark has been spotted on Ibiza’s beaches.

In mid-May last year, a two-metre shark was sighted in the Caló des Moro area of Sant Antoni.

Some specimens have also been seen in Formentera and only the other week off Formentor near Puerto Pollensa in Mallorca.

Apparently, this species of shark is not dangerous to humans, as it tends to feed on fish, cephalopods such as squid and some crustaceans. It is not a dangerous species that attacks people, but as a precaution it is necessary to evacuate the water quickly according to experts.