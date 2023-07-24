This summer be careful on the beaches in the Balearics because there are some new rules and regulations as to what you can and cannot do.

Here is your guide:

1.Smoking

Although smoking is not forbidden on all beaches, in more than 540 areas of Spain it is banned.

Lighting up could cost you a fine of up to 450 euros.

2. Animals on beaches

Many people are already aware that it is not allowed to take your pet on public beaches, you should look at the information signs.

There are beaches and areas exclusively for our pets.

The penalty for non-compliance with this rule is a fine of up to 1500 euros.

3. Loud music

In the case of loud music there is a variety of opinions, in some areas such as in Mallorca it is forbidden as the city council states that it can cause a nuisance to other people with whom you are sharing the space. But the rule depends on what the town hall of each place delegates.

4. Lighting fires in the sand

Fires on the beach are normally forbidden because of the risk they pose in the heat.

5. The use of shower products

Due to the great pollution that we suffer daily and the threat to marine fauna, it is forbidden to use shower products such as shampoos, gels, conditioners. Anything that can leave traces of the product on the sand or in the sea. In addition, a short time ago the regulation was introduced that sunscreens must also be respectful of the sea.