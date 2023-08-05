Finding beautiful beaches that offer tranquillity, relaxation and beautiful scenery is often very difficult. That's why I have selected three beaches in Mallorca that meet all those characteristics. They are far away from the crowds and almost nobody has access to them, so you can enjoy a pleasant beach moment and make the most of the summer on the island:
My top three "hidden" beaches on Mallorca
They are not crowded and it is like paradise
Also in Holiday
- Rain reigns in Mallorca, beaches closed
- Mallorca beach cleared after 'shark' spotted; it turned out to be a dolphin
- Catherine Zeta-Jones made her own curtains for Mallorca villa
- 18 arrests in a week as popular Mallorca holiday destination launches crime crackdown
- Liz Hurley wants to film and buy a house in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.