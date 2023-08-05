Your Mallorcan sunsets
Jason Moore05/08/2023 10:16
W0

Finding beautiful beaches that offer tranquillity, relaxation and beautiful scenery is often very difficult. That's why I have selected three beaches in Mallorca that meet all those characteristics. They are far away from the crowds and almost nobody has access to them, so you can enjoy a pleasant beach moment and make the most of the summer on the island:


1. Cala en Basset in Sant Elm.

This beach is ideal for people who like to be explorers and tourists at the same time. It is a gravel beach where pirates used to anchor in the middle of the 20th century. From the top you can see the whole bay and it goes up to a watchtower where you can enjoy panoramic views of the island of Dragonera.

2. S'Almunia cove in Santanyí

If on the other hand you like diving and snorkelling... your perfect cove is near Santanyí. Due to its shallow depth, boats cannot access it, so the only solution is to swim or walk there. It is full of marine fauna and flora that we can see if we wear good diving goggles.

3. Es Carbó cove in Colonia de Sant Jordi

On this beach you will feel as if you were in the Caribbean, with crystal-clear water and white sand. It is the ideal beach to relax and enjoy a good swim. Beautiful coastline and you will not be disappointed.

Bulletin readers send us their Mallorcan sunset photos

Photo gallery

Your Mallorcan sunsets

We asked our readers to share with us their favourite Mallorcan sunsets while on holiday. If you would like to share your sunset photo please send us an email to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es

Mallorca Blue Flag beaches 2023: Cala Ferrera

Photo gallery

Mallorca's 20 Blue Flag beaches, in images

Poll

How do you feel about the influx of tourists during the peak summer months?

440 votes

0%
0%
0%
See more polls