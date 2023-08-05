Finding beautiful beaches that offer tranquillity, relaxation and beautiful scenery is often very difficult. That's why I have selected three beaches in Mallorca that meet all those characteristics. They are far away from the crowds and almost nobody has access to them, so you can enjoy a pleasant beach moment and make the most of the summer on the island:



1. Cala en Basset in Sant Elm.

This beach is ideal for people who like to be explorers and tourists at the same time. It is a gravel beach where pirates used to anchor in the middle of the 20th century. From the top you can see the whole bay and it goes up to a watchtower where you can enjoy panoramic views of the island of Dragonera.

2. S'Almunia cove in Santanyí

If on the other hand you like diving and snorkelling... your perfect cove is near Santanyí. Due to its shallow depth, boats cannot access it, so the only solution is to swim or walk there. It is full of marine fauna and flora that we can see if we wear good diving goggles.

3. Es Carbó cove in Colonia de Sant Jordi

On this beach you will feel as if you were in the Caribbean, with crystal-clear water and white sand. It is the ideal beach to relax and enjoy a good swim. Beautiful coastline and you will not be disappointed.