Andratx Town Hall has decided to restrict the use of the showers on its beaches to cope with the drought in the Balearics.

From this Tuesday, August 15, the showers on the beaches of Camp de Mar and Sant Elm will be open from 10.00 to 19.00 hours.

The council has said that the decision to reduce the showers on its beaches has been taken to deal with the drought pre-alert situation decreed by the Government’s Directorate General for Water Resources.

The council’s Environment Department has begun to take measures to save water, such as, as of this Tuesday, the Camp de Mar and Sant Elm beaches will reduce the use of public showers, which will no longer be open 24 hours a day.

From now on, the showers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., coinciding with beach hours and lifeguard service hours.

In addition, the council has asked the public to make responsible use of the showers on the beaches and water in general.