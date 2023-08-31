It appears that the summer is coming to an end with rain being forecast yet again for this weekend. So with the end of beach weather in sight, I would like to thank these sandy and rocky shores in Mallorca for giving me a fantastic summer.

1. San Telmo

I was lucky enough to visit at the start of last week and I was not disappointed. The water was crystal clear and the beach, though crowded, was in a top rate state. This is my perfect beach and it ticks all the boxes in my humble opinion.

2. Port des Canonge

The last time I went here, Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister. I revisited this beach close to Banyalbufar earlier this month and I found that little or nothing had changed in forty years. The beach is rocky but the water is crystal clear, my only criticism is that the yachts are allowed to moor too close to the beach.

3. Ciudad Jardin

This was another beach area I returned to this summer and I found it to be great. Plenty of sunbeds and shades, clean sand and close to the centre of Palma. The sea water was not crystal clear but you can't have everything, can you.

4. Puerto Soller

An old favourite of mine. Plenty of charm and a fun beach. Sea water and sand could be better but who is complaining. https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/holiday/beaches/repic-soller.html

5. Palmanova

Another old favourite. Busy but still fun and ideal for a quick dip in a resort which is probably my favourite on the island. https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/holiday/beaches/carregador-palmanova.html or https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/holiday/beaches/palmanova.html