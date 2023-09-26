This year Calvia has been awarded 15 Q flags for Tourism Quality by the Spanish Institute for Tourism Quality (ICTE) out of the total of 42 obtained in the Balearics.

According to Calvia Town Hall, the awarded beaches are Buganvilla, Illetas Balneario, Cala Contesa, Cala Portals Nous, Oratorio, Es Carregador, Palmanova, Son Matias, Santa Ponsa, Magalluf, Cala Vinyas, Cala de ses Penyes Roges, La Romana, Tora and Palmira.

To obtain a Q flag it is necessary to pass an audit that evaluates the requirements demanded by the ICTE regarding maintenance tasks, improvement of facilities and services and their continuity over time.

As explained by the council, the 15 flags of Calvia place the municipality in third place nationally, behind Marbella (19) and Sanxenxo (16).

The mayor of Calvia, Juan Antonio Amengual, pointed out that the flags are recognition of “the continuous commitment to quality in Calvia as one of the tourist references in Spain and in the western Mediterranean.”

The mayor stressed “the importance of maintaining the beaches as one of the main attractions at the level of quality which tourists and residents demand.

“This is also possible thanks to the commitment of the concessionaires, whom we must thank for their work”, he added.

For her part, the deputy mayor in charge of Tourism, Beaches and Coast, Elisa Monserrat, stressed “the value of the recognition of the Q flags, which demonstrates Calvia’s commitment to excellence and quality”.

She said that “it is proof of how the municipality is improving every day and how it remains at the forefront of tourism”.

Monserrat added that “this is precisely what the municipality needs to work on in winter, to promote all the information about Calvia at the tourist fairs”.

The first one will be in November at the World Travel Market in London.