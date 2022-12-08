The head of reception at the Hotel Formentor is the first employee to take legal action against the hotel's new owners.

The court submission states that deadlines for the redevelopment of the hotel are not being met. The reopening of the hotel "will no longer be in April 2023 as had been promised to the employees". "Rather, it will be in 2024 at the very least, which affects some 70 'fijo discontinuo' workers and five permanent ones. As of today, practically all of them have exhausted their respective unemployment benefits, subsidies or any other type of aid. A harsh winter awaits them."

The employee who has taken the case to court had a permanent contract for a senior position for 31 years at the time that the hotel was closed for redevelopment. Without the possibility of returning to work in April 2023, the situation is no longer acceptable. A prestigious lawyer who specialises in labour law has taken on the case.

On November 29, the parties were summoned to a conciliation meeting at which, sources claim, "the company did not want to make any type of offer, not even the minimum to avoid going to court". Given this situation, a lawsuit was filed with a Palma court against Inmobiliaria Formentor SAU, the owner of the hotel; Emin Capital, the current manager; and Four Seasons, the future manager of the hotel once the redevelopment is finished.