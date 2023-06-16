This licence, the final one for the saga that has been and continues to be the hotel's redevelopment, has been pending a report from the Balearic environment ministry. This has now been presented by the directorate for natural spaces and biodiversity. It concludes that work at the site does not entail "greater environmental impacts than those currently existing". In other words, the work does not affect areas protected by Red Natura 2000, the network of natural spaces.
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is taking on the management of the former Hotel Formentor, which is being transformed into the luxury Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor. The hotel will offer 110 rooms and suites, tastefully restored to the highest sustainable standards, preserving the natural surroundings. All of the accommodation will offer balconies with sea and forest views.
