The new-look Hotel Formentor is taking shape and it should open its doors for business next summer. The only problem with the rebuilding work is that it doesn´t have a licence, a state of affairs which will change shortly. but there isn't a licence as such for undertaking the rebuilding. Pollensa town hall's deputy mayor Tomeu Cifre says that the licence will be granted "in a few days" .

This licence, the final one for the saga that has been and continues to be the hotel's redevelopment, has been pending a report from the Balearic environment ministry. This has now been presented by the directorate for natural spaces and biodiversity. It concludes that work at the site does not entail "greater environmental impacts than those currently existing". In other words, the work does not affect areas protected by Red Natura 2000, the network of natural spaces.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is taking on the management of the former Hotel Formentor, which is being transformed into the luxury Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor. The hotel will offer 110 rooms and suites, tastefully restored to the highest sustainable standards, preserving the natural surroundings. All of the accommodation will offer balconies with sea and forest views.