The Spanish Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) and the travel agency associations UNAV, Acave and Fetave have called for the precautionary suspension of Royal Decree 933/2021, which tightens up the registration of travellers, until the European Commission finalises its analysis of the possible breach of the European Data Protection Regulation, as reported in a joint statement.

From the point of view of these organisations, this traveller registration, which came into force last December, represents a ‘clear excess’ in the collection of personal data, which is ‘against the fundamental principle of European regulations, which requires that data processing be relevant and not excessive.

They also consider that the information required in this registry goes far beyond the ‘legitimate objective of guaranteeing security’, denouncing that it ‘invades the privacy of consumers in an unjustified and disproportionate manner’. In addition, the travel agency organisations have criticised the fact that the RD imposes a series of “excessive” obligations on the sector and establishments that do not correspond to them and that, furthermore, generate “a notable responsibility in terms of data custody”.

‘These obligations are especially burdensome for small and medium-sized enterprises, something that can undoubtedly affect competition in the sector, as well as being an overreach of the provisions of Organic Law 4/2015, which is why they are requesting the exclusion of travel agencies from the scope of the Royal Decree,’ they explained.