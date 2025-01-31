Visitors now have to provide up to 42 items of information. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The Spanish Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) and the travel agency associations UNAV, Acave and Fetave have called for the precautionary suspension of Royal Decree 933/2021, which tightens up the registration of travellers, until the European Commission finalises its analysis of the possible breach of the European Data Protection Regulation, as reported in a joint statement.
From the point of view of these organisations, this traveller registration, which came into force last December, represents a ‘clear excess’ in the collection of personal data, which is ‘against the fundamental principle of European regulations, which requires that data processing be relevant and not excessive.
