Before you think that is really ‘it’ for the celebrations I must tell you more. Celebrations in honour of the patron saint of Palma will all kick off in mid-January. The Fiesta Sant Sebastià is one of the biggest festivals in Mallorca. It takes place every January to celebrate the patron saint of the capital, Saint Sebastian. The Christmas lights remain in situ as they are also used for the San Sebastian dates which last for fourteen days. How old do the young have to be, before being allowed to take part in this, on their own? This is the question being asked in many teenagers houses currently.

The big night is on January 19, the day of Saint Sebastian when a huge bonfire is lit in Plaça Major to mark the beginning of the festivities. This is also when the 'revetlla' takes place, a music event which fills up the main squares of Palma with free concerts. This weekend sees many Sollerics heading to Palma to take part in all the music and bonfire events. They are all so grateful for the great bus service from Soller which makes partying so much easier. This is the night when those with friends who live in Palma are at the greatest advantage. So much easier to relax into the fiesta if you have a bed, already booked for the night in Palma.

In addition to all the Palma events the Soller Valley is busy celebrating St Antoni and fighting his demons. St Antoni’s date is January 17, and this is the beginning of the bonfire season which lasts till the end of the month. Outdoor barbecues accompany the St Antoni celebrations. Many municipal barbies are set up so that friends can bring their own meat and eat communally. The smell of steak or lamb on the barbecue is the smell of January each year. Demoni songs are taught in school, and this is an age-old tradition. Cooking outside is a winter habit in the Soller Valley. It is a rare Solleric who cooks outside in the heat. This is very much the province of visitors.

All are welcome to participate in these very local events. They are not aimed at tourists but a celebration of Mallorcan traditions and history. The month ends and then a new cycle of celebrations takes place as we begin thinking about Carnival and Lent. The circle of the life of the church and its saints, are the heart of what is happening here.

This is an extremely busy time of year for celebrations and observances. Many can participate fully because their working season hasn’t yet begun. People can spend time planning and participating because the temperature is never too hot, and they have the time. How different this is when the full swing back to the visitor zone, takes place from March onwards.

Lots of travel taking place now as family and friends return for work or to universities ready for the next term. We have all loved having our family home for Christmas and catching up. We join the many who are making their travel plans for 2024. For my family this includes a family get together in London in March. This doesn’t seem so far away so we can cope with the current goodbyes.