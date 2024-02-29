Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a crew member who’s managed to make the transition from working on yachts to a land based role -effectively, from ship to shore, here in Mallorca. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

This week I’m chatting to Assistant Yacht Manager Tatyana Martyukhina, who works for Dwarf Yacht Ltd. Originally from Russia, she’s been based in Mallorca for over 4 years.

What do you like about living here?

I love the stunning landscapes and the incredible people around me. I have friends from all over the world. I've continued my passion for flamenco dancing, which I discovered years ago in Russia, enrolled in German classes, and hike on some Sundays. Every Thursday, I meet up with a group of friends; we call ourselves "Thirsty Thursday," our own version of Tapas Tuesday in Palma.

Can you give me a summary of your career?

I started on a 35m motoryacht in Greece where we spent 2.5 months at anchor. Although it was challenging I had a great crew. My chief stewardess taught me 90% of everything I know about working on a superyacht. Then I worked on a 55m motoryacht for 10 months. After that I secured a cook/stew/deck position on a 25m Sunseeker based here and loved it. I’m a multitasker - doing one job is hard for me. I then worked for two German families as cook/stew/deck for four years before I decided to transition to shore.

How did you make the move?

The decision to leave yachting was spontaneous, but transitioning was anything but. I did one more season with a wonderful German family, partly because the move seemed daunting and frankly, frightening, especially with the war in Ukraine unfolding. I was uncertain about job prospects with a Russian passport, my BBVA account was blocked, and the EU's decision to suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia didn't help. 2022 was the most stressful and frightening year of my life.

Thankfully, my nationality was never an issue with my employers or friends. I'm eternally grateful to the family who kept me employed, allowing me to earn a living in Mallorca despite the political turmoil.

Last winter, I found a temp crew cook job on a 44.5m San Lorenzo in Club de Mar, updated my CV, and began applying for land-based roles like Junior Yacht Broker, Assistant Yacht Manager etc. With five years in the industry, working on vessels from 24 to 55 meters including brands like Benetti, Sunseeker, San Lorenzo, Ferretti, and Feadship, plus nearly a decade of land-based experience, including as a Property Manager for a Belgian developer's 185,000 sqm warehouse in Mallorca, I felt confident. But it was tough; there were few suitable vacancies, and I never made it to a face-to-face interview.

One day, the Yacht Manager came into the galley while I was preparing lunch. He enquired about my background. I shared my plans to find a shore-based job, discussing how my real estate experience was being overlooked, despite the skills overlap with yacht management. Intriguingly, the boat's owner also had a real estate company in Germany.

The next morning, he returned and simply said, "I need your help managing this boat. Let's talk when you're free." As soon as the chef returned from her vacation, I began my new role as Assistant Yacht Manager. Now, I'm applying for a Digital Nomad Visa, as my job is entirely remote. When the boat is on charter, I work from home, a transition I could have never anticipated.

What do you miss about yachting and working as crew?

I miss the joy of cooking for others, and the satisfaction of making someone's vacation unforgettable. I fondly remember playing the ukulele for my boss on his birthday. Those moments of personal connection and bringing happiness to others are truly irreplaceable.

What do you do now?

I’m the single point of contact for Tax Advisers, Lawyers, and Accountants across multiple countries. I work closely with Lawyers and Crew Agents to ensure that contracts are correct. I manage all VAT-related issues. Additionally, I assist the crew by liaising with suppliers regarding invoices and payments etc. My role also involves supporting the Yacht Manager and Captain during projects.

What’s the best thing about your job?

Being involved in strategic decision-making regarding the future of the crew and the yacht. I'm also grateful for my new boss.

What’s the most challenging part of your job?

Crew management. I’ve dealt with personal dramas, fragile egos, and a general lack of accountability. The emotional labour is significant.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to make the move ashore from yachting?

Things don't just happen because you wish for them. Be prepared.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Still in Mallorca? What’s next for you?

I aim to be a Yacht Manager, perhaps with an assistant myself. Maybe I’ll have my own yacht management company. However, experience has taught me that life often has its own plans, so, I also remain open to the unexpected turns and exciting possibilities that life may bring.