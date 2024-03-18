Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to people in the local yachting community. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

Today I’m speaking with Lucy Ireland, originally from the UK, she’s been based in Mallorca 19 years ago. She is the co-owner of Superyacht Uniforms, Superyacht Eco and Orca Superyacht Signs with her husband David.

What attracted you to the island?

We originally moved here for the weather and a better way of life. I’m not sure if we ever planned it to be forever but once we arrived and put our heart and soul into our first business, we knew this was our home for good.

What’s the hardest thing about living in Mallorca?

Finding a good Chinese restaurant!

What’s your background before you started your current business(es)?

I was only 23 when we moved here. I was fresh out of university where I studied business and was ready for my first challenge. My partner David had left yachts several years before where he’d started as deckhand and worked his way up to Captain.

What does your business do?

After selling our original business several years ago we now have a new range of businesses offering various services to the superyacht industry. Superyacht uniforms supplies uniforms. With 19 years’ experience we are in a perfect position to advise and assist our key accounts with their uniform requirements moving to more sustainable supply wherever possible. We also have Superyacht Eco supplying Ecostore Products. Superyacht Eco have been in partnership with Viveco yachts since last year expanding our offering of sustainable products. Finally with Orca we supply Yacht, shop, and car signage, and more. We have a customer facing studio in the hub of Santa Catalina with warehouse, offices and a production facility just a few minutes away. A further eco warehouse in Holland and clothing factory facilities in Europe and Asia.

What’s your USP (unique selling point) – as in, what makes you better than your competitors?

Our focus has always been on personable customer service. This is paramount to all our businesses. As is the move to more sustainability in all our operations and the suppliers we use.

For uniforms our USP is also supplying our own brand of clothing to control quality and continuity for the client.

What’s the best thing about your job?

Our team. Life is too short to spend time doing something you don’t enjoy so we always strive to make our workplace somewhere enjoyable. Our current team is more like family. The energy in our studio and offices is positive and friendly and I do feel that rolls over to the clients and how they feel.

What’s the most challenging part of your job?

Every day is a challenge but in a good way. We never get bored. With a diverse range of businesses no day is the same. Our team stay fluid, dynamic and interested purely because their days are not monotonous. We love a challenge!

What would you like to do next?

Our plan now is to stay at our current number and just work on constantly improving our services. Our focus is to continue increasing sustainability and expanding our own range of clothing.

If you could have any yacht in the world for a day, which one would you pick? Where? Why? And who would you take onboard?

I like beautiful sail yachts like SY Marie. The Maldives would be amazing. I’d take my 3 daughters and husband as family is everything to me.

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

I can be found on the padel courts, or sharing reiki healing with my friends and family. Spirituality is a priority in everyday life, treating people how you like to be treated and treating everyone with love and respect in both professional and private lives. I spend a lot of my free time sharing these values with others and bringing my 3 girls up with these principles.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to establish a yacht related business in Mallorca?

It’s very challenging, more so now than 19 years ago but if you have the right mindset and determination it can be a fantastic way of life.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Still in Mallorca? Still running your business?

Yes we will still be here. I can think of no better place to bring children up. The businesses will be thriving and we will be happy and healthy.