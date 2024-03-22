The superyacht industry offers a unique and exhilarating career path for those who are passionate about the sea and crave the excitement of working on luxurious vessels. Sounds fancy doesn’t it? Well it can be. As a superyacht deckhand, you become an integral part of the crew responsible for maintaining the exterior of the yacht and ensuring a smooth and safe sailing (or cruising) experience for both owners and guests. Here's my comprehensive guide on how to set sail (I keep using this pun… it’s not getting old yet) towards a rewarding career as a superyacht deckhand.

Obtain Essential Certifications:

Ensure you have the necessary certifications to meet industry standards. Firstly get yourself your medical clearance (ENG1) to ensure you’re able to work at sea. The Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) is a fundamental requirement. Additional certifications such as Powerboat Level 2, Personal Water Craft, and a Proficiency in Designated Security Duties (PDSD) if you’re aiming to work on large motoryachts are good additions. Prioritise the PB2 as most yachts have deckies driving their tenders.

Educational Background and Training:

While a formal education may isn’t mandatory, having a background in any sort of marine studies or completing courses in seamanship, navigation, and marine safety can significantly bolster your credentials. Institutions such as the Professional Yachting Association (PYA) and maritime academies offer courses tailored to aspiring superyacht deckhands.

Physical Fitness and Stamina:

Working as a deckhand is a physically demanding job, and due to the nature of the business often you’ll be outside in high temperatures. It’s important for all crew to maintain a good level of physical fitness, as tasks may involve heavy lifting, long hours, and exposure to the elements. Regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle will prepare you for the challenges of the role.

Gain Practical Experience:

Get to where the action is (so for Mallorca that’s usually March – May) to dockwalk and pick up daywork. Acquire hands-on experience by working on smaller boats, larger boats, or participating in sailing programs. Familiarize yourself with yacht maintenance, navigation, and basic seamanship skills. If you’re offered daywork take it. Practical experience will make you a more attractive candidate when applying for superyacht deckhand positions.

Build a Strong CV:

Create a professional CV that highlights your relevant skills, certifications, and experience. Include any sailing courses, volunteer work, or relevant maritime experience. A well-crafted resume will showcase your suitability for the role.

Networking in the Maritime Community:

Attend industry events, boat shows (the Palma boat show is definitely good to attend), and networking gatherings to connect with professionals in the superyacht industry. Building a network can open doors to job opportunities and provide valuable insights into the industry. Keep an eye on Palma Yacht Crew on Facebook as Lars, the admin, often organises crew gatherings, especially in the spring when Palma is busiest with new crew.

Apply for Entry-Level Positions:

If you see these advertised, jump on them with your CV and a personal cover letter – take a moment to make sure your CV is adapted to the job you’re applying for, use the person who’s advertising the role’s name if you can. These roles are rarely advertised as most yachts will pick up dockwalkers for their newbie roles. They’ll get hundreds of applications so you need to make sure yours gets put to the top of the pile.

Showcase Adaptability and Teamwork:

The superyacht industry values adaptability and teamwork. When you’re dayworking, even if you’re just with a crew for a day or two, emphasize your ability to work well under pressure, collaborate, get involved, offer to help in other departments and maintain a positive attitude in various situations. If you impress people they’ll remember you when they have a full time position or even recommend you to friends on other yachts.

A genuine passion for the ocean is the foundation of a successful career as a superyacht deckhand. This isn’t something that can be learned, if you have it, you’re already ahead of the game. If you have grown up around the water spending time on boats, developing your sailing skills, doing water sports etc, well, this firsthand experience will not only enhance your understanding of the industry but also demonstrate your commitment to a life at sea.