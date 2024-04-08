Embarking on a career as a yacht engineer offers a unique blend of technical expertise, maritime knowledge, and the thrill of working on some of the world's most luxurious vessels. Yacht engineers play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation and safety of the yacht's intricate systems. If you aspire to become a yacht engineer, read on! Here’s my comprehensive guide to help you navigate the path to success.

Complete Necessary Certifications:

Obtain the essential certifications required for a yacht engineer. Firstly get yourself your medical clearance (ENG1) to ensure you’re able to work at sea. Once you’ve got that sorted, get your STCW basic safety training. If you’re brand new to the maritime industry, you’ll need to get your Approved Engineering Certificates, 1 & 2. These are the basic, minimum requirements for new engineers.

Educational Background:

Many engineers in yachting move across from other mechanical/electrical fields. i.e. car mechanics, aerospace engineers etc. If you have other qualifications such as certificates, degrees or diplomas from other fields it’s worthwhile contacting the MCA to see if it’s possible to skip any courses in order to get your first Certificate of Competency. Be warned, this often takes a while so in the meantime it might be good to just get your AECs and crack on!

Acquire Practical Experience:

Gain hands-on experience by working in daywork positions within the maritime or engineering field. If you have the opportunity to work in a shipyard ashore for example, this could provide you with an excellent foundation in learning about yacht specific systems and environments for when you take the next step and apply for superyacht engineer positions. Transferrable skills are key.

Specialise in Yacht-Specific Systems:

Yacht engineering involves working with specific systems unique to luxury vessels. Specialize in the maintenance and operation of propulsion systems, electrical systems, air conditioning, watermakers, and other equipment commonly found on yachts. Familiarity with the intricacies of these systems is crucial for success.

Networking in the Maritime Community:

Attend industry events, boat shows (the Palma boat show is definitely good to attend), and networking gatherings to connect with professionals in the superyacht industry. Building a network can open doors to job opportunities and provide valuable insights into the industry. Keep an eye on Palma Yacht Crew on Facebook as Lars, the admin, often organises crew gatherings, especially in the spring when Palma is busiest with new crew.

Apply for Entry-Level Positions:

Start your career by applying for entry-level positions in yacht engineering. Positions such as second or third engineer or deckhand/engineer mixed roles can provide valuable experience and a stepping stone toward a sole yacht engineer role. One point to note, if you’re looking to log seamiles and work towards further qualifications, make sure the vessel’s propulsion is over 350kW or sadly the MCA will not count it. Many sailing yachts fall short of this so be careful when applying if you’re looking to build miles.

Build a Strong CV:

I’ll say it again! Louder for those in the back (or those hiding in the Engine Room). Craft a professional CV that highlights your education, certifications, practical experience, transferrable skills and any specialized training. Emphasize specific achievements, projects, or challenges you've successfully tackled to showcase your skills and reliability.

Prepare for Interviews and Technical Assessments:

Yacht engineer positions may involve technical assessments in addition to interviews to gauge your knowledge and problem-solving abilities. Be prepared to discuss your experience, provide examples of challenges you've overcome, and demonstrate your understanding of yacht engineering systems. Be prepared to do a trial period on board.

Stay Committed to Safety and Compliance:

Yacht engineers play a critical role in ensuring the safety of the vessel and its occupants. Stay committed to adhering to safety protocols, industry regulations, and environmental best practices. Demonstrating a strong commitment to safety enhances your reputation within the industry.

Becoming a yacht engineer is a rewarding journey that requires a combination of education, practical experience, and a commitment to staying updated with industry advancements. It also requires problem solving abilities – fixing stuff on the fly or MacGyvering it (young uns will have to google who he was, wow I feel old) is all part of the fun!