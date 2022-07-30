Holiday rentals' associations in Mallorca say that there has been a "trickle of cancellations" because of airline strikes but that these are not of any great concern.

Maria Gibert of Habtur says that cancellations are being noticed but are only low and are mainly for last-minute bookings. Occupancy, she adds, is running at around 90% at present, a figure with which Jordi Cerdó of the ETV federation agrees. "The strikes are having an effect, but they don't even amount to five per cent of bookings."

Nevertheless, there is now the worry of strike action by air-traffic controllers in August, one shared by the hoteliers. This is in addition to the ongoing strikes affecting airlines which are important for Mallorca, such as Lufthansa and Ryanair.