A study by Barcelona-based travel data analysts Mabrian Technologies has ranked the top ten European airlines in terms of their percentages of flight cancellations last summer. Personnel shortages and strikes affected the great majority of airlines and led to cancellations.

The period studied was between July 17 and September 30. The airline with the highest percentage, 3.69%, was Lufthansa - 2,521 flights were cancelled out of a total of 68,306. Eurowings, a Lufthansa subsidiary, was fourth with a percentage of 2.47%. Between these two airlines were SAS (3.4%; 812 cancelled flights) and KLM (2.64%; 628 cancellations).

British Airways was placed sixth (a percentage of 1.79%) and easyJet eighth (1.34%). Perhaps surprisingly, given its issues, Ryanair was not in the top ten; it ranked fourteenth with a 0.5% cancellation percentage.