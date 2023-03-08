At a Wednesday meeting at the ITB Berlin fair with Balearic government and Council of Mallorca representatives, German tour operators indicated that there can be an extension of the tourism season up to ten months a year.

Among these tour operators were Alltours and FTI. At the fair, FTI have announced that bookings to Mallorca are up 12% over pre-pandemic levels. Alltours have reported that, as from March 1, their bookings are running at up to 30% above last year's, the director of sales and marketing, Georg Welbers, adding that figures are also "significantly higher than those in 2018 and 2019".

The Council of Mallorca's councillor for tourism, Andreu Serra, says that the "excellent seasonal forecasts" of all the tour operators with their indications of a ten-month season confirm the process of reducing the impact of tourism seasonality in Mallorca. Particular importance in terms of tourist products, he adds, are those to do with sport; these are in great demand by the German market.