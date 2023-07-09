His presidency coincides with political change - a new Balearic government, a new administration at the Council of Mallorca - and what will be a different focus on certain key issues for tourism. The promotion of tourism is one of these. Parties no longer in power had called for an end to promotion. It wasn't necessary. In Fiol's view it is. "It affects seasonality. If you want to change the tourism model, you need to promote the products."
Promotion is linked to the debate about tourist overcrowding or saturation. Fiol says: "The islands have the capacity that they have, but sometimes we allow ourselves to be carried away by a feeling and perception and not by data. There is a view that the Balearics should be for the residents and not for tourists. But when we go abroad, we want to be treated well as tourists. There shouldn't be anti-tourism hate speech."
The now former government negotiated a reduction in the number of cruise ships arriving in Palma. Fiol believes that this has been regulation without any foundation and removed from reality. Cruise operators, he argues, "are the first to be interested in environmental protection".
Meanwhile, there is an issue which is beyond regional control and regulation and this has to do with the airport. From the start of next year, the airports authority Aena intends charging coaches and VTC-licensed transport for being at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport. "I consider this to be an abuse of authority. Aena should not make this decision unilaterally. Transfers from airports to hotels will become more expensive. Aena already charges enough with airport taxes and should not be introducing an additional tax for picking up tourists."
Oh this man is deluded. Cruise ships companies self regulate and care about the environment? Really? Has he been to Palma?? Pack ‘um in and stack ‘um high. Super polluting plague ships, with engines ticking over pumping diesel fumes into the air. Then Palma is swamped by ‘wrist band’ tourists, buying a bit of tat from illegal sellers and rushing back to their tower blocks on water for their all inclusive ‘grub’. And all the while turning off the value tourists who would like to enjoy the quality side of Palma - without the deluge of the cruise line slick. He needs to get out more.