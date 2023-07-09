Pedro Fiol is the new president of the Balearic association of travel agencies (Aviba). He has taken over at a time when, he says, increasing numbers of travellers are using agencies. There is a trend by which agencies are back in favour. Their business model has changed, they have adapted to new technologies, and customers are turning to agencies because of the security they offer.

His presidency coincides with political change - a new Balearic government, a new administration at the Council of Mallorca - and what will be a different focus on certain key issues for tourism. The promotion of tourism is one of these. Parties no longer in power had called for an end to promotion. It wasn't necessary. In Fiol's view it is. "It affects seasonality. If you want to change the tourism model, you need to promote the products."

Promotion is linked to the debate about tourist overcrowding or saturation. Fiol says: "The islands have the capacity that they have, but sometimes we allow ourselves to be carried away by a feeling and perception and not by data. There is a view that the Balearics should be for the residents and not for tourists. But when we go abroad, we want to be treated well as tourists. There shouldn't be anti-tourism hate speech."

The now former government negotiated a reduction in the number of cruise ships arriving in Palma. Fiol believes that this has been regulation without any foundation and removed from reality. Cruise operators, he argues, "are the first to be interested in environmental protection".

Meanwhile, there is an issue which is beyond regional control and regulation and this has to do with the airport. From the start of next year, the airports authority Aena intends charging coaches and VTC-licensed transport for being at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport. "I consider this to be an abuse of authority. Aena should not make this decision unilaterally. Transfers from airports to hotels will become more expensive. Aena already charges enough with airport taxes and should not be introducing an additional tax for picking up tourists."