Palma has for some years promoted all-year tourism through its Palma 365 tourism foundation, and now Calvia is seeking to do the same. Calvia 365 is the title of the plan drawn up by the new administration at the town hall.

As the mayor, Juan Amengual, explained on Wednesday: "We want to create stable and quality employment throughout the year by promoting tourism in our desire to tackle seasonality and attract visitors to the municipality in the low-season months."

The aim is to try and prevent resorts like Magalluf, Palmanova, Santa Ponsa and Paguera from being ghost towns for part of the year. The plan is focussed on the diversification of tourist products and visitor profiles - the type of tourist and where the tourist comes from - on MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events), digitalisation, and improvements to infrastructure, including maximising the use of beaches. As far as the latter is concerned, the town hall is prepared to modify contracts in order to provide beach services (sunloungers, lifeguards) out of season.

The mayor accepts that the town hall will need the support of the private sector. In this respect, he said on Wednesday that initial contacts with hotels and other businesses have been positive. "They are totally in tune with our objectives."

The councillor for tourism, Elisa Monserrat, explained that product diversification will involve different segments - the types of visitor, be these families, couples, friends, seniors or multigenerational - and offers over and above sun and beach, e.g. cultural tourism and gastronomy. She also referred to digital nomads.

Monserrat announced that the town hall intends to build a 50-metre Olympic-size swimming pool over the next four years. The site is likely to be next to the athletics stadium in Magalluf.