While there is the prospect of Air Berlin being relaunched, Lufthansa's Eurowings subsidiary has claimed the number-one spot that Air Berlin used to have for flights to Palma from German airports.

The CEO of Eurowings, Jens Bischof, says that Mallorca is the airline's main centre of operations in the Mediterranean. It has increased the number of weekly flights this summer from 400 to 450, partly in response to cancellations of flights to Greece and Turkey because of the forest fires.

Bischof adds that he is in regular contact with tourism authorities in the Balearics in discussing improvements to connectivity. In this regard, he explains that there will be more flights in autumn and winter.

Economic conditions in Germany aren't slowing demand for Mallorca. "The flight schedule for the winter to Mallorca will increase progressively. We will offer more routes and plane seats, including from airports where we had ceased flights - Hannover and Nuremberg. Winter looks great on the island."