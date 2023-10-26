In 2024, TUI's plans are to bring more than two million tourists to the Balearics, a record number that exceeds the current 1.9 million.

On Wednesday, senior TUI and hotelier representatives held a meeting at the Blue Sensatori Biomar Hotel in Sa Coma to analyse the 2023 season and to outline plans for 2024. The forecast of more than two million tourists is based on this year's success and holiday demand for 2024 in the European tourist markets. As well as Germany and the UK, these include the Scandinavian countries, Benelux, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland.

Director of communications, Aage Duenhaupt, said that 2023 has been "a fantastic year" and explained that there is "a growing trend towards quality vacations, with increased bookings and interest in higher-end hotels".

The plans also contemplate an extension of the season and promotion of the winter months. It was noted that lower hotel prices in the low-season months are serving as an incentive to stimulate tourism in the Balearics over the winter.

The Mallorca Hoteliers Federation has confirmed that 20% of hotels will be remaining open all year. The Spanish market is every bit as important as foreign tourism in the off season. And with issues regarding Imserso holidays for Spanish senior citizens seemingly now resolved, these offer a justification for some hotels staying open.