Trying to get from Scotland to Mallorca during the winter has been a major problem for many years but this winter it looks like it’s going to be much easier from people across the UK in general to fly to Mallorca.

Now that the clocks have gone back, marking the end of British Summer Time (BST), the days are getting shorter and darker, and the nights longer.

However, Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks are giving holidaymakers the chance to escape the gloom, with a fantastic selection of holidays and city breaks to choose from this winter.

If the thought of escaping to the sunshine this winter was not already a big enough reason to book a getaway, the UK’s largest tour operator is giving holidaymakers even more reason to warm up their winter for less, after launching an unmissable sale.

The sale offers customers up to £50 per person off all Winter 23/24 holidays from November 2023 to January 2024. With a variety of discounts available across all its destinations, Jet2holidays is giving holidaymakers the chance to save a lot this winter and take off to the sunshine.

The sale is applicable on all package holidays booked through Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks, VIBE by Jet2holidays, Indulgent Escapes and Jet2Villas for travel between 1st November 2023 and 31st January 2024.

In total, Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks have 20 Winter Sun and City Breaks destinations on sale for Winter 23/24.

With 12 Winter Sun destinations and 110 routes on sale, Jet2holidays is offering customers unrivalled choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching winter hotspots across the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.

The Winter Sun destinations on sale include the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura), Spain (Alicante and Malaga) and Mallorca (Palma), Portugal (Faro and Madeira), Turkey (Antalya), Malta and Cyprus (Paphos).

Customers looking to visit world-famous capitals, cultural centres, and historical gems also have lots of choice with Jet2CityBreaks this Winter 23/24.

The UK’s largest operator of European city breaks has flights and city breaks on sale to eight popular city break destinations - Athens, Barcelona, Budapest, Krakow, Paris, Prague, Rome and Venice from Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted Airports.

Whether customers are looking to enjoy some winter sun or explore a new city, they can get to experience and enjoy Jet2holidays’ VIP customer service when booking and travelling with the UK’s largest tour operator this winter.

This includes accommodation, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection, along with friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance with Jet2.com.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include that same industry-leading customer service, flights with Jet2.com, including 22kg free hold luggage and 10kg of free cabin baggage, as well as a choice of 2-5-star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the best city break destinations in Europe.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the clocks change and winter looms, we know people will be looking to get away to escape the gloom. With a fantastic selection of holidays on sale for Winter 23/24, we are giving them the chance to do just that. Whether it is winter sun or discovering a new city, our Winter Sun and City Breaks programmes are jam-packed with choice and offer something for everyone. As well as providing plenty of choice and flexibility, we are also launching a sale so customers can look forward to a holiday for less this winter.

"Customers want reassurance, value and quality right now when it comes to holidays, and as the UK’s largest tour operator, they should look no further than Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks for a winter escape.”