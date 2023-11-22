Balearics handles nearly double the number of cruise passengers

Balearic ports have handled 2,324,157 cruise passengers between January and October, 45.7% more than in the same period last year, according to data published today by Puertos del Estado.

In October 352,585 cruise tourists sailed into the Balearics, 22.9 % more than the same month last year.

Up to October, the five Balearic state managed ports handled 9,118,508 passengers (ferry and cruise), a figure which represents an increase of 13.1 % compared to the same period last year.

In October alone, 958,161 people passed through the ports, 17% more than during October 2022.

Passengers arriving in the Balearics by conventional maritime transport increased by 5.1 % up to October to 6,794,351.

In October, 605,576 maritime passengers arrived on the islands, 13.8 % more than last year.

The number of cruise passengers that passed through Spanish ports between January and October exceeded pre-pandemic figures by 12.3%, with 10.1 million travellers, according to data from Puertos del Estado, which puts the number of cruise ships which visited Spain during this period at 3,696, 5.7% more than in 2019.

With respect to last year, the number of cruise passengers was 52.7% higher and the number of cruise ships was slightly higher, with seven more.

In October, a total of 1.5 million cruise passengers were registered in Spanish ports, which is 26% above the volume recorded in the same pre-pandemic month and 23.8% more than last year.

In the ten nine months of the year, the total passenger traffic in Spanish ports, including regular lines and cruises, reached 34.2 million users so far this year (24 million regular lines and another 10.1 million cruises). This figure is 4.2% higher than in 2019 and 20.1% more than in 2022.

In monthly figures for October, total passenger traffic (regular and cruise passengers) exceeded 3.4 million, 15.2% more than in the same month of the previous year and 14.2% more than the figure for 2019. Of these, 1.9 million travelled on regular transport lines and another 1.5 million were cruise passengers.

According to the summary of port traffic of Puertos del Estado, a total of 590 cruise ships arrived in Spanish ports last October (3,696 so far this year). In cumulative terms, most of them called in the Balearics (696), Barcelona (695), Las Palmas (435) and Santa Cruz de Tenerife (360).

Of the 10.1 million passengers who arrived in Spanish ports in the first ten months of the year, the majority arrived in Barcelona (3,137,559). They are followed by the ports of the Balearic Islands (2,324,157), Las Palmas (1,027,491) and Santa Cruz de Tenerife (732,326).