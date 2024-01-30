British travel giant Jet2 will bring 1.2 million British tourists to the Balearics this year, an increase of eight percent on 2022, as they continue to expand across the islands. They will operate 276 weekly flights between the Balearics and Britain during peaks times this summer.
