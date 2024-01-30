British travel giant Jet2 will bring 1.2 million British tourists to the Balearics this year, an increase of eight percent on 2022, as they continue to expand across the islands. They will operate 276 weekly flights between the Balearics and Britain during peaks times this summer.

The company is also launching direct flights between all three islands (Mallorca, Ibiza and Minorca) from Liverpool. In the case of Mallorca Jet2 will be bringing an estimated 730,000 tourists to the island on 159 weekly flights. Ibiza 354,000 passengers (75 weekly flights) and Minorca 195,000 (42 weekly flights).

Jet2 will be operating to the islands from the following UK airports: Leeds, Manchester, London Stansted, Newcastle, Bristol, Birmingham, East Midlands, Belfast, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

On a more negative front the UK travel company is concerned at the four percent increase in airport charges which could hit future growth. Other airlines have also said that they were concerned at the increase in charges.