Last year, British resident in Mallorca Ben Matthew Saunders, hit the headlines in newspapers, on TV and social media platforms across the UK and the world in February after posting a TikTok about flying to Mallorca for the day and enjoying a full English breakfast for just 30 pounds - a number of other people followed suit and it appears that many more are doing the same this year.
Fair enough, today, Saturday, may not be ideal, it’s a bit wet and windy, but that is still no reason not to pop to Palma and never mind from the UK, there are a host of regular fights from most European cities.
But, take the UK for example, flights with Jet2.com outbound / Ryanair inbound: Depart Manchester 06:30, Arrive Mallorca 10:15; Depart Mallorca 21:30, Arrive Manchester 23:15.
On a Wednesday in summer, it’s possible to catch a Jet2.com flight that will get you to the island for 10:15 in the morning – giving you more than 11 hours until Ryanair’s last flight back to Manchester that same evening.
Ben told the Bulletin “I had been in the UK for a few weeks and was due to fly back from Manchester, so I decided to think of some content and produce a TikTok. And with everyone struggling under the weight of the cost-of-living crisis and trying to pay the bills while hunting for cheap holiday deals, I decided to think out of the box and highlight a day trip to Mallorca.
“Google had just produced a report claiming that the average cost of a good full English breakfast is 12.50 pounds, which I had my doubts about, so I thought right - can I beat that by flying to Mallorca for breakfast?
“Ok, I slightly went over budget. I spent £4 for the train from Preston to Manchester Airport and £12 for a return flight on the same day. So the total came in at £30.45, which still beats the price of breakfast in some fine-dining establishments - plus I got the added joy of an adventure.”
So, what are you waiting for?
