This year there are more flights than ever from the UK to Mallorca and savvy Brits are making the most of day trips to the island.

Last year, British resident in Mallorca Ben Matthew Saunders, hit the headlines in newspapers, on TV and social media platforms across the UK and the world in February after posting a TikTok about flying to Mallorca for the day and enjoying a full English breakfast for just 30 pounds - a number of other people followed suit and it appears that many more are doing the same this year.

Fair enough, today, Saturday, may not be ideal, it’s a bit wet and windy, but that is still no reason not to pop to Palma and never mind from the UK, there are a host of regular fights from most European cities.

But, take the UK for example, flights with Jet2.com outbound / Ryanair inbound: Depart Manchester 06:30, Arrive Mallorca 10:15; Depart Mallorca 21:30, Arrive Manchester 23:15.

On a Wednesday in summer, it’s possible to catch a Jet2.com flight that will get you to the island for 10:15 in the morning – giving you more than 11 hours until Ryanair’s last flight back to Manchester that same evening.

Ben told the Bulletin “I had been in the UK for a few weeks and was due to fly back from Manchester, so I decided to think of some content and produce a TikTok. And with everyone struggling under the weight of the cost-of-living crisis and trying to pay the bills while hunting for cheap holiday deals, I decided to think out of the box and highlight a day trip to Mallorca.

“Google had just produced a report claiming that the average cost of a good full English breakfast is 12.50 pounds, which I had my doubts about, so I thought right - can I beat that by flying to Mallorca for breakfast?

“Ok, I slightly went over budget. I spent £4 for the train from Preston to Manchester Airport and £12 for a return flight on the same day. So the total came in at £30.45, which still beats the price of breakfast in some fine-dining establishments - plus I got the added joy of an adventure.”

So, what are you waiting for?