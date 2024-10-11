Four Seasons Mallorca Formentor has joined the list of destinations on the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience’s impressive GRAND HORIZONS itinerary for 2026. This 21-day journey promises a unique luxury experience and will take in nine unrivalled destinations around the world in August 2026, from paradisiacal coastlines to dazzling European capitals, with Mallorca being one of the first luxury destinations on this impressive route.

Four Seasons says: “Since launching the industry-first Private Jet experience in 2015, we’ve transported hundreds of guests to fascinating destinations around the world and opened doors to exclusive, often life-changing experiences. Now we’re taking the in-flight experience to even greater heights with a new, custom-outfitted Airbus A321LRneo, operated by Titan Airways Limited.

“The new Jet extends the comfort and style of our hotels up into the sky like never before. Every aspect of the reimagined aircraft has been strategically designed with premium, handcrafted finishes and intuitive functionality in mind. With one of the widest and tallest cabin in its class, there’s more room to socialize, dine and relax at your leisure.

“Introducing interactive experiences that inspire and enlighten. Join us in the exclusive new onboard lounge area to meet and learn from Four Seasons craftspeople through intimate workshops, educational demonstrations or culinary surprises in a showcase of imagination and artistry in the air.

“Settle into one of just 48 handcrafted seats, constructed with soft Italian leather and custom designed by Four Seasons. Each chair offers 6.5 feet (2 metres) of personal space, extends to lie fully flat and is paired with a plush ottoman, providing extended leg room. Our expert team includes a dedicated on-board physician, who travels with you on the Jet and accompanies you throughout your trip, attending to any health needs you may have along the way.”