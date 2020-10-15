Food & Fosh
Coconut, chili & lime soup with spiced chicken dumplings
Marc Fosh offers us another tasty recipe made with chilies.
INGREDIENTS
Serves 4-6
For the soup
· 800ml chicken stock
· 350ml coconut milk
· 2 kaffir lime leaves (or 1 piece of lime zest)
· 1 tbsp fish sauce
· 2tbsp sweet chili sauce
· 1 tbsp limejuice
· 2tsp freshly grated ginger
· 2 long red chilies, de-seeded & chopped
· 2 tbsp cornflour
To serve
· 4 baby pak choi, separated into leaves
· 60g rice noodles, soaked in water for 30 seconds and drained
· 2tbsp fresh coriander leaves, chopped
For the dumplings
· 350g diced chicken breast
· 2tsp freshly grated ginger
· 1 long red chilli, de-seeded & finely chopped
· 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
· 2 tsp fish sauce
· 1 tbsp cornflour
· Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the dumplings:
Place all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse to form course mince. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Wet your hands and roll the mixture into small balls; set aside in refrigerator.
For the soup:
Bring the chicken stock, coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, chilies and ginger to the boil in a large saucepan. Mix the cornflour with a little cold water and stir into the boiling soup. Add the fish sauce, sweet chili sauce and reduce the heat to a gentle simmer. Add the dumplings and simmer gently for 5-6 minutes, or until just cooked through.
Bring a pan of boiling salted water to the boil and cook the rice noodles and pak choi. Drain and season with salt & peppers.
To serve, divide the dumplings evenly between warm soup bowls. Using a hand blender, blend the soup to a light foam and ladle the soup into serving bowls. Serve immediately, with rice noodle, pak choi and scattered coriander leaves.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.