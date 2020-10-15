Coconut, chili & lime soup with spiced chicken dumplings 15-10-2020 Marc Fosh

Marc Fosh offers us another tasty recipe made with chilies.

INGREDIENTS

Serves 4-6

For the soup

· 800ml chicken stock

· 350ml coconut milk

· 2 kaffir lime leaves (or 1 piece of lime zest)

· 1 tbsp fish sauce

· 2tbsp sweet chili sauce

· 1 tbsp limejuice

· 2tsp freshly grated ginger

· 2 long red chilies, de-seeded & chopped

· 2 tbsp cornflour

To serve

· 4 baby pak choi, separated into leaves

· 60g rice noodles, soaked in water for 30 seconds and drained

· 2tbsp fresh coriander leaves, chopped

For the dumplings

· 350g diced chicken breast

· 2tsp freshly grated ginger

· 1 long red chilli, de-seeded & finely chopped

· 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

· 2 tsp fish sauce

· 1 tbsp cornflour

· Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the dumplings:

Place all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse to form course mince. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Wet your hands and roll the mixture into small balls; set aside in refrigerator.

For the soup:

Bring the chicken stock, coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, chilies and ginger to the boil in a large saucepan. Mix the cornflour with a little cold water and stir into the boiling soup. Add the fish sauce, sweet chili sauce and reduce the heat to a gentle simmer. Add the dumplings and simmer gently for 5-6 minutes, or until just cooked through.

Bring a pan of boiling salted water to the boil and cook the rice noodles and pak choi. Drain and season with salt & peppers.

To serve, divide the dumplings evenly between warm soup bowls. Using a hand blender, blend the soup to a light foam and ladle the soup into serving bowls. Serve immediately, with rice noodle, pak choi and scattered coriander leaves.

