Salad of squid. new potatoes, chorizo and rocket with passion-fruit oil

Serves 4

16 new potatoes, boiled and halved

2tbsp olive oil, for drizzling

2 squid, cleaned and cut into large squares

16 thin slices chorizo Ibérico

2 bunches rocket leaves

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the passion-fruit oil:

Pulp of 4 passion fruits

150ml orange juice

150ml olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 To make the passion-fruit oil, bring the passion fruit pulp and orange juice to the boil in a small saucepan, then reduce the heat and gently simmer for about 2 minutes, until the mixture just starts to thicken. Pass through a fine sieve (strainer) into a bowl. Whisk in the olive oil, season to taste and set aside.

2 In a separate bowl, toss the potatoes in a drizzle of olive oil and season to taste.

3 Heat a griddle pan over a high heat. Place the potatoes on the pan and sear for 1–2 minutes, then transfer to a large bowl. Sear the squid pieces for 30 seconds on each side, then transfer to the bowl. Finally, add the chorizo slices to the pan to warm through, then transfer to the bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the passion-fruit oil to the warm ingredients in the bowl, then add the rocket (arugula) and mix well.

4 Serve, drizzled with a little more passion-fruit oil.

Spicy fried calamari with squid-ink aioli

Serves 4

20g cornflour (cornstarch)

50g plain (all-purpose) flour

1 tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp smoked paprika

350g squid, cleaned and cut into 1cm/½in rings, tentacles left whole (or halved if

large)

Vegetable oil, for deep-frying

Lemon wedges, to serve

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the squid-ink aioli:

4 tbsp Aioli

1 sachet squid ink

1 To make the squid-ink aioli, whisk the aioli and squid ink together in a small bowl and refrigerate until required.

2 Combine the flours, cayenne pepper and paprika in a bowl and season well. Add the squid rings and tentacles to the flour mixture and toss to coat thoroughly. Place the squid in a sieve (strainer) and shake any excess coating back into the bowl.

3 Heat enough oil for deep-frying in a deep, heavy saucepan to 190°C/375°F or until a cube of bread browns in 30 seconds. Deep-fry the squid for 2–3 minutes or until golden and crisp, turning halfway. Remove with a slotted spoon to drain on paper towels.

4 Serve immediately, sprinkled with a pinch of sea salt flakes, with the squid-ink aioli and lemon wedges.