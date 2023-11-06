The all important World Travel Market fair gets under way in London on Monday morning in a key test of the Balearic government's new tourism policies. The Council of Mallorca, which is now responsible for tourism promotion, will underline a key plan for the future of the tourist industry tomorrow, which will include new legislation aimed at curbing bad behaviour by tourists.

The Bulletin arrived in London over the weekend with our 32-page supplement, which will be distributed directly from the fair and at key points across London.

The Balearic President Marga Prohens is leading the Balearic delegation to the fair along with key members of the tourist industry who will be holding talks with the British travel industry. There are few concerns over bookings, as Jet 2 Chief Executive, Steve Heapy, said in a Bulletin interview the island is on course for another record season in 2024. The main talking point at the London fair is whether the local government is planning to scrap the so-called Law of Excesses which curbs the sale of alcohol in resorts such as Magalluf and outlaws bad behaviour. Steve Heapy said in his Bulletin interview that they were opposed to restricting drinks packages in all-inclusive packages. It appears more than likely that an island-wide law will be introduced to govern bad behaviour issues.

Tomorrow is the big day with the Council of Mallorca planning to unveil a plan which will be the blueprint for the future of tourism on the island. Officials are keeping tight-lipped ahead of the presentation but it is set to be a major policy announcement.

One source said that the Council of Mallorca had been working long and hard on the plan which takes in account every aspect of the tourist industry.