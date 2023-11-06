The Calvia council wish to thank English tourists for their loyal support over the years and are planning to organise a day of celebrations for Saint George's Day, the patron saint of England, in April, the Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual, exclusively announced to the Bulletin during the World Travel Fair in London. If the event proves to be successful it will take place every year.
Calvia will celebrate St. George's Day next year to thank the English for their support, Mayor announces in London
Big party to thank English tourists and residents
