The Calvia council wish to thank English tourists for their loyal support over the years and are planning to organise a day of celebrations for Saint George's Day, the patron saint of England, in April, the Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual, exclusively announced to the Bulletin during the World Travel Fair in London. If the event proves to be successful it will take place every year.

The Calvia council will be looking to combine the St. George's Day celebration with San Jordi, which is the official book day in Mallorca and also the patron saint of Catalonia. A wide range of activities are being planned from typical English sports to book signings by local English-language authors along with the usual San Jordi events. The celebration is still very much in the planning stages but follows the hugely successful Saint Patrick's Day celebrations in Santa Ponsa and the German beer festival, also in Santa Ponsa.

The Mayor said that millions of English tourists had been supporting the municipality for decades and this was their way of thanking them for their loyalty. This will be the first time ever that any municipality on the island has organised an event of this sort. It is expected to ta place in Palmanova and Magalluf and further details will be released shortly.

The Mayor said that they would be looking to organise an event which could be enjoyed by all nationalities.