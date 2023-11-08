Is Mallorca becoming too hot to handle during the peak summer months? Local hoteliers at the World Travel Market fair in London have reported a surge in bookings for September and October in Britain when the weather is obviously cooler.

It is great news for the industry because the season is lasting longer but it is certainly a sign of the times. British tour firms are looking at the island as an all year around holiday destination thanks to the warmer autumns and springs and by February next year at least one in four hotels will be open for business.

No one is suggesting that September and October will be considered as peak season but it is a sign that demand for July and August is cooling. For local residents an easing of demand for the peak months will be music to their ears because it could mean that there is less overcrowding, something which the local government wants to achieve.

It appears that even global warming is helping the Mallorca tourist industry. Another positive note in London is that Mallorca is as popular as ever with British tourists despite the cost of living crisis and even Brexit, which has made travel slightly more difficult.

As the local tourist delegation at the fair heads home today there will be in a buoyant mood, the British love affair with Mallorca continues.