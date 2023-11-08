It started off as a conversation of how to promote Calvia and thank English tourists for their support but like all good ideas it is gathering momentum and on Tuesday it was the talk of the Balearic stand at the World Travel Market in London.

Palmanova and Magalluf will be celebrating Saint George’s day next April with everyone agreeing that it is a great idea. The Mayor of Calvia, Juan Antonio Amengual, informed British Consul General, Lloyd Milen, of their plans in London and he welcomed the idea. Infact, the British ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, could attend.

The celebration will be a combination of the traditional English Saint George’s day with Saint Jordi, which is Book day in Mallorca and the patron saint of Catalonia.

If all goes according to plan, there will be English sports on the beach, from rugby to cricket, English food and entertainment along with book signings by English authors.

The President of the Mallorcan Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera, has welcomed the idea and some other tourist municipalities on the mainland were abit upset that they hadn’t thought of the idea!

Calvia already marks Saint Patrick’s and the German beer festival now it is the time for Saint George!