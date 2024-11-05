The Mayor of Calvia, Juan Antonio Amengual, has wasted no time on the opening morning of the World Travel Market in getting Calvia’s message across that Calvia, which is one of Spain’s most popular tourist municipalities during the high and low seasons, is going to be open all year and that Calvia considers a tourist a friend, with British holiday makers more than welcome.

“We welcome tourists with open arms and we want them to have fun and enjoy all the wonderful things Calvia has to offer,” he said. “The beaches, the mountains, all the outdoor pursuits, our excellent sporting facilities, the gastronomy, the culture and all of the major events the municipality hosts every year from beach rugby tournaments to marathons, cycling challenges, tennis and golf tournaments, conferences and conventions, concerts, music festivals, theatre, international literary and film festivals. We have a highly active and attractive calendar of events throughout the year and we want to have Calvia open all year,” he highlighted.”

“And there is further work and investment in Calvia’s infrastructure to come. The Magalluf sea front will be completed and important improvements will be carried out in Paguera and Santa Ponsa. Another of our star projects is to improve and revive the Galatzo Natural Park with tourist tax funding and make it a highlight location. The council bought it but it’s never been properly looked after. We are determined to correct that and the objective is long term and will have all parties involved so the project continues in the future and is not dependent on party politics. It’s an important project for future generations to enjoy,” he added.

“A tourist is a friend. This is the message I have tried to convey over the last few months when the protests against tourism have been staged. I have said this in multiple interviews with Spanish and British media, and we have emphasised this in a video for the World Travel Market which is intended to be a signal to tourists, so that they know that in Calvia they will always feel at home.”

And, the annual convention of British travel agents will take place in Magalluf next year, something the mayor is very excited about.

“It has been fourteen years since ABTA last visited Mallorca. For us, its return is above all a recognition of the work carried out over the last decade by businesses and the administration. We are very excited about this event, which will take place in October and be the best showcase for the renewed Magalluf that we are continuing to build together.” Travel agents and members of the British tourism sector should come without prejudice and enjoy the experience.

“The Magalluf of today is unquestionably a top-quality destination. This is confirmed by multiple indices, starting with the average price of hotel rooms. We have a range of beach clubs, unparalleled in the rest of Mallorca, right in front of a beach loved for its crystal-clear waters and relaxed atmosphere. In Magalluf, people now attend events such as the Mallorca Live Festival, Es Jardí or the Festival of Expanded Literature. It is a new type of client, both Mallorcan and tourist, who is rediscovering Magalluf as an ideal place to spend a day at the beach or a night out. And we are continuing to promote Magalluf as a MICE destination.

“As I have been saying, the main message is that tourists are more than welcome in Magalluf and throughout Calvia. We are aware of the importance they have for our economy, and we will continue to make their holidays with us unforgettable. In addition, we will highlight unknown corners of Calvia,” he said.