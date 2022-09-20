Hollywood is shining on Mallorca yet again.

Adam Sandler, the producer of a hit movie Hustle, a great deal of which was shot on location in Mallorca and features Juancho Hernangomez playing the main role of Bo Cruz, has congratulated the player and his brother for winning gold in EuroBasket 2022.

Juancho is not a household name in basketball but he’s been made more famous through the Netflix movie Hustle where the Spaniard played the main role of a promising young player Bo Cruz, around whom the story evolves.

The producer of the film and an actor himself, Adam Sander, was quick to notice the success of his friend and took to Twitter to congratulate him.

“Bo Cruz! Getting it done. Love you Juancho. And Willie! Congrats to the whole Spanish team,” Sandler wrote.