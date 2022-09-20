Adam Sandler on set in Mallorca last year. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma20/09/2022 11:52
Hollywood is shining on Mallorca yet again.
Adam Sandler, the producer of a hit movie Hustle, a great deal of which was shot on location in Mallorca and features Juancho Hernangomez playing the main role of Bo Cruz, has congratulated the player and his brother for winning gold in EuroBasket 2022.
