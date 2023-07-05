German tennis legend Boris Becker, who recently attended the ATP Mallorca Championship at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa, apparently tried to hide a horse in one of the bedrooms of his luxury Mallorcan estate near Arta, according to his former wife Sharlely Lilly Becker.

She tells an upcoming ITV documentary called Boris Becker: Rise and Fall: “The guy tries to go into the master bedroom but Boris had hid the horses. You have to pay taxes on them and he hadn’t.

“You see the funny side of the story because you walk into the bedroom and there’s a horse. I’m sorry, that’s funny.”

Lilly says father-of-four Boris took the step when assessors turned up at his Mallorca mansion in 2017, around the time he had declared himself bankrupt.

Boris denies not paying taxes and hiding the animals in the documentary, set to air on July 13.

In April of last year, Becker, a six-times Grand Slam champion, was jailed for two years and six months by a London court for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt. He has since been released.

Becker was declared bankrupt on June 21st, 2017, owing creditors almost £50 million, over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca.

The former BBC commentator transferred almost 427,000 euros (around £390,000) from his business account to others, including to Sharlely “Lilly” Becker and to his other ex-wife Barbara Feltus.