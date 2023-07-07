Ward, from Cheshire, has an Instagram following of over 600,000 people and they have all been following here holiday on the island.
Ward grew up in Hale and in her mid-teens started a modelling career which was, she says, both useful and potentially very harmful.
"I travelled all over the world and learned a lot about styling, photography and how to set up a good shot," she says, "but I wouldn’t recommend it as a career. Bookers can be horrible; I had some really nasty things said to me, unbelievable stuff to say to a teenager," she once said.
Her time as a model was, however, Rachel’s introduction to social media, and the power of a good post plenty of which she has posted during her latest trip to Mallorca.
