Top British singer Rita Ora is going to give ITV2’s Love Island house guests and the audience a massive surprise tonight (Tuesday) when she makes a guest appearance and performs her new single.
Rita Ora’s comeback is already making big news.
Rita Ora shares the love in Mallorca
British singer makes surprise appearance on Love Island tonight
