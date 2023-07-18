Top British singer Rita Ora is going to give ITV2’s Love Island house guests and the audience a massive surprise tonight (Tuesday) when she makes a guest appearance and performs her new single.

Rita Ora’s comeback is already making big news.

Last week’s UK chart-topper, Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), is at Number 2 midweek, while Rita Ora’s first album in nearly half a decade, You & I, is expected to debut at Number 3, which would mark the British pop star’s second Top 10 LP.

In a delightful treat for the Love Island contestants, pop star Rita Ora has flown out to the villa for a super secret performance.

While previous stars of the reality dating show have been walking the pink carpet for Barbie, those in Mallorca are hardly missing out.

Fresh off the release of her newest album You & I, Rita gave the contestants a private gig to help let off some steam.

The star stunned in a white cut-out dress for the performance, as she walked among the islanders in what looked like a beach club, strutting in matching knee-high white boots.