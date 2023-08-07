Rafa Nadal is making the most of recovering from his complicated injury sustained at the Australian Open and is enjoying a long family cruise around the Greek islands with his family on board his private luxury yacht The Great White.

Nadal has been making the most of his time off the tour since then, and he was recently spotted in Greece by numerous fans.

The Mallorcan legend and his wife Maria Francisca Perello were captured strolling hand in hand. Nadal even posed for pictures with fans.

And Rafa even found time to meet with Takis Vryonis, the President of the Travel Agents Association of Patras.

Nadal arrived off Greece at the end of June , and has since toured the Greek islands of Corfu, Ithaca, Meganisi and Folegandros.

He also visited the cities of Athens and Patras and spent time at his tennis centre in the Sani resort. Rafael Nadal also sailed through the Corinth Canal.

His 23.95 metre 80 Sunreef Power catamaran Great White features a flybridge with a bar and barbeque, a stern garage for a jet ski, an elegant interior in cream and coffee tones, and 360 square metres of living space.

Key exterior details include stainless steel portlights, high bulwarks and subtle ambient lighting, as well as a superyacht tender garage large enough to hold a tender, Jet Ski and other water toys.



Accommodation on board Great White is for a total of eight guests in four cabins, with the owner’s suite sitting in the starboard hull alongside another guest cabin and the crew quarters.

Nadal’s master suite features a walk-in dressing room, sofa, flip-down ceiling TV above the double bed and a private fold-down balcony.