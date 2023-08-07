Chart topping singer and actress Paloma Faith has been enjoying the delights of Mallorca and took the chance, while basking on the beach, to tell her millions of Instagram fans that she is a single mother.

Faith, whose father is Spanish, posted “Just got back from holidays in Mallorca where I realised I speak “survival Spanish” (not bad considering I wasn’t raised with my dad speaking to me in Spanish) , that I can single handedly do a flight with two kids alone, that I love the company of my kids but it’s easier with others around , that I am blessed in a million ways and will always be grateful, that everything can wait (needed to learn this), that nothing needs to be a stressful as it often becomes (stress is accumulative) and that I probably should live in a place with a warmer climate (who’s coming?)” with a picture of her relaxing in the sun.

The mother of two ended the caption with several hashtags, including, “#singlemum #palomafaith #mallorca #helpfromfriends #family #summerholiday #mumlife #workaholic,” alluding to her split.

Her debut studio album, Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful?, was released in 2009 and was certified double platinum in the UK. The album spawned the singles “Stone Cold Sober”, “New York”, and “Upside Down”, and earned Faith her first BRIT Award nomination in 2010.

In 2012, Faith released her second studio album, Fall to Grace, which charted at number two on the UK Albums Chart and earned her a double platinum certification.

The album produced her first top ten single, “Picking Up the Pieces”, the top twenty cover version of INXS’s “Never Tear Us Apart”, and earned her two BRIT Award nominations. In 2014, Faith released her third studio album, A Perfect Contradiction, which stands as her most successful album to date, also receiving a double platinum certification.

The album spawned the hit singles “Can’t Rely on You” and “Only Love Can Hurt Like This”, with the latter also topping the charts in Australia.

Her fourth studio album, The Architect, was released in 2017 and debuted at number one in the UK, becoming Faith’s first number-one album. In 2020, she released her fifth studio album, Infinite Things.

In addition to her solo work, Faith collaborated with the duo Sigma on the 2014 single “Changing”, which charted at number one in the UK, and DJ Sigala on “Lullaby”, which reached the top ten in 2018. As an actress, she has appeared in St Trinian’s (2007), The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009), Dread (2009), Youth (2015), and Pennyworth (2019–2022). Faith was a judge on the fifth series of The Voice UK in 2016, and on The Voice Kids in 2020.