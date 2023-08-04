It appears that Oscar winning Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is a woman of many talents.

British actress and Loose Women’s Linda Robson revealed this week that she and her friend and former Birds of a Feather co-star co-star were invited up to Michael Douglas’s Mallorcan estate S’Estaca in Valldemossa for the day which included a trip out on a boat.

Speaking on Loose Women yesterday, the panellist revealed that via a musical director they were holidaying with, they got invited to a villa, not knowing it was the A-List couple’s Mallorca villa.

The actress said they hired a mini-bus, there were five of them in the group and made their way to the estate where they were met by Michael Douglas.

Upon learning it was him, she and Leslie jokingly made a pact not to swear or steal anything from their luxury home.

She went on to say: “Then Catherine Zeta-Jones comes round the corner looking absolutely amazing with the body of an 18-year-old.”

While at their villa, Linda said the couple kindly gave them a tour of their home and treated them to dinner cooked by their chefs.

Linda told the panellists she was fascinated by Catherine’s handmade curtains and cushion covers.

“We went out in this yacht as well. Me and Leslie are sitting there talking to Michael Douglas and she’s there kicking me under the table and I’m kicking her back and I’m pinching myself to make sure it’s real.

“It was amazing, we had the nicest time, they were the nicest people,” she said.