British top model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, 32, is one of the world’s most successful models and she’s been having a big year.

She’s started a podcast (like everyone else in Hollywood) and was caught kissing Harry Styles in Tokyo in March and despite her busy professional schedule, she recently found time to relax for a few days in Mallorca.

Emily was born in London to American parents and grew up in San Diego but spent many of her summers in Mallorca.

Although she returned to the island last summer, she had not been back since her childhood, more than a decade ago but now she can’t seem to keep away from the island where she bought a small house a few years ago.

And during her visit to the island she visited Cala Deya and posted a number of photographs on her social media posts - she has over 30 million followers on Instagram alone.

Her mere existence seems aspirational, but she’s been very open about the difficulties in her personal life.

In 2021, she had her first child, and in 2022, she broke up with her producer husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski’s feature film debut was a supporting role as the mistress of Ben Affleck’s character in the film Gone Girl (2014). Her other roles include the films Entourage (2015), We Are Your Friends (2015), I Feel Pretty (2018) and Welcome Home (2018), as well as the miniseries The Spoils Before Dying (2015) and the anthology series Easy (2016).

She appeared in the 2014 and 2015 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues, and made her professional catwalk modeling debut for Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week in 2015.

She has since walked on the Paris Fashion Week runway for Miu Miu and Milan Fashion Week for Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace. For her international Vogue covers and high fashion campaigns, Models.com ranks her as one of the new generation of supermodels.

Ratajkowski appeared in a Buick Super Bowl commercial during Super Bowl 50 (2016), and has become the spokesperson for brands such as DKNY, The Frye Company, Kerastase, Paco Rabanne, and DL1961. She is an advocate for women’s health issues as a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood.

As a self-identified feminist, Ratajkowski has received both support and criticism for her views on sexual expression. Her essay collection, My Body, was published by Metropolitan Books in November 2021.