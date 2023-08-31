Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon who plays Maria Connor in the hit soap has just endured a rather eventful holiday in Mallorca.

On her Instragram she has posted: “Our holiday in Mallorca consisted of.. flight delays (there and back ??), stolen bank card, a tornado, and i had a bit of a bug for the first few days ??????.. BUT We managed to get there and back safely, I got my stolen money back from my bank, we stayed safe in the storm and we got to spend time in the sun, see friends and eat lovely food.. #yinandyang ????

Home now and there’s no place I’d rather be!

"I know I could’ve just put some caption about holidays been amazing (which they are obviously), but I feel like we get enough of people ‘living their best lives’ on here without showing the reality sometimes..

Hope you’ve all had a lovely summer break and to those people affected by the flight delays… I feel you! ??????”

Let’s hope she will come back next year.