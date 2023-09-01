The new family home of tennis ace Rafa Nadal in Porto Cristo is almost complete and according to some sources he will be moving in before the year is out with wife Xisca and baby Rafa.

The house, situated on a plot of 7.000 square metres in the highest part of Porto Cristo, is made up of four built volumes, a garden and a swimming pool. But the most remarkable thing may be the views from this mansion, with an impressive panoramic view of the port of Porto Cristo from where he will be able to 'keep an eye' on his already famous 37 metre catamaran, The Great White.

The Manacor tennis player acquired the land for his new house a decade ago, which included a typical Mallorcan stone villa and other smaller constructions totalling more than 1,000 square metres. The complex belonged to the heirs of one of the owners of the Caves of Drach. It is an area of great sentimental and family value to Rafa Nadal, and over the last ten years it has all been torn down to meet the needs of Nadal and his family.

Construction began shortly after his wedding in October 2019, and after a few construction stoppages that sparked all kinds of rumours