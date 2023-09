Married at First Sight star, Whitney Hughes, caused quite a sensation when she strolled along the promenade in Puerto Pollensa this week. She was wearing the same dress as the one she wore for the Barbie official album launch party in London earlier this year. British media said that it was a very busty display!

Married at First Sight is a television programme where couples are matched "scientifically" by a panel of "experts". They meet just minutes before they marry. Upon returning, they live together for a period of time, during which they meet at commitment ceremonies and choose whether or not they will continue their relationship.

Whitney who is an Instagram sensation (@whitneyelizabethhughes) is making a reality TV show on the island.