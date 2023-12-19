The Crown costume designers (real-life mother-daughter duo) Amy and Sidonie Roberts have revealed how they managed to find and purchase some of Kate Middleton’s most iconic items of clothing in Mallorca.

In an interview with Glamour Sidonie said: “Kate is my age, so I was quite excited because of the ownership I could have over (those years). I went to school with girls that dressed like that. Plus, it’s an interesting period because we call it no man’s land in terms of costume. It’s not Princess Anne in the ’60s. It’s a very specific look.”

The Robertses took to eBay, and found a shop in Mallorca.

“There was a charity shop,” Amy says, “and it was like the Kate Middleton, Carole Middleton shop. I just felt like it was serendipity. Like pure luck.”

In season six of The Crown, Kate Middleton is played by newcomer Meg Bellamy.