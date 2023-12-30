Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, the face of Carlsberg, is enjoying Christmas at home in Mallorca.

The star of numerous box office hits like Casino Royale, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the Netflix series Hannibal and the film Another Round went to the Bodega Morey in Palma with some friends for dinner on Friday, and the restaurant posted a photo on its social networks.

However, this is not the first time that the actor has visited the island, as he has a house here and is a regular visitor.

“Today we had the pleasure of having the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, star of the Netflix series Hannibal, among other things, with some friends. I told him that I hoped to be able to live up to the feasts with which he entertained his guests in the series... they had a great time”, the restaurant posted.

Mads Mikkelsen was in Palma last October presenting The Bastard (The Promised Land), his second collaboration with director Nikolaj Arcel after A Royal Affair and his second visit to the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival.

In an interview, the actor said he loved the island as always, and confessed that he “would love to shoot here” because “in Mallorca you have everything, ocean, mountains...”.