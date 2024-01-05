Mallorca home owner Michelle Keegan is causing a Netflix sensation with her new series, Fool Me Once, from master mystery writer Harlan Coben. Michelle and her radio presenter husband, Mark Wright, own a holiday apartment in Magalluf. Last year Mark had to head to the island to resolve a problem with builders at the flat. The apartment has since been completely refurbished with the help of leading local interior designer, Justine Knox.
Ps 45%audience score on rotten tomatoes, most comments say the acting is dire. Go figure.
What is the point of this? Is it just a paid for promo for this Netflix series??? Surely the failed Magaluf reno part that started the "article" is of zero interest to any readers????
I thought we were done talking about these two D listers and their chav apartment in Magaluf back in the summer 🤷♂️