For every minute Jeff Bezos’s 500 million dollar yacht Koru is moored in Palma, he makes $142,667 per minute, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

But, Amazon.com Inc’s founder Jeff Bezos this week lost his rank as the worlds’ richest man within a week of overtaking Tesla Inc founder Elon Musk, after LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton chairman Bernard Arnault, whose groups owns La Residencia Hotel in Deya, pipped Bezos to rank number one on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk lost his position atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to Jeff Bezos after shares in Tesla tumbled 7.2% on Monday.

Musk now has a net worth of US$191 billion.

However, as of Tuesday morning, Bezos became the richest person ever to leave earth.

The billionaire went to space after the successful launch of the Blue Origin rocket’s first passenger flight.

And, by the time he boards his superyacht again this summer in Mallorca, he will no doubt be even richer.